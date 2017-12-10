FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rutgers crushes Fairleigh Dickinson
December 10, 2017

Rutgers crushes Fairleigh Dickinson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rutgers crushes Fairleigh Dickinson

Rutgers guard Corey Sanders and freshman guard Geo Baker had 19 points apiece and the Scarlet Knights blew past Fairleigh Dickinson in the first half and cruised to a 92-54 victory over the Knights at the Louis Brown Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday.

Mike Williams had 17 points, Issa Thiam had 11 points and nine rebounds and Baker added a season-high 11 assists for the Scarlet Knights (8-3), who have won two in a row after a three-game losing streak that included Big Ten losses to ranked teams Minnesota and Michigan State.

Noah Morgan had 13 points and Darian Anderson had 12 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-6), which has lost four in a row and has lost all five road games this season.

Sanders, Baker and Williams combined to make 20 of 32 field goal attempts. Sanders also had six rebounds and three assists.

Rutgers shot 53.2 percent from the floor and had a 49-30 rebounding edge.

Fairleigh Dickinson shot 32.2 percent from the floor, including 26.7 percent in the first half, and trailed by 28 points after 16 minutes. Rutgers led by as many as 42 points.

Sanders had 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Rutgers made 11 straight field goals in a 35-10 stretch for a 46-18 lead with 4:00 remaining in the first half. Included was a 20-2 run in which Fairleigh Dickinson had only two free throws.

Rutgers led 50-22 at half, when Fairleigh Dickinson had eight field goals and 10 turnovers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
