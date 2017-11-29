Florida State hands Rutgers first loss

CJ Walker poured in 24 points to lead Florida State to a 78-73 win over Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J., on Tuesday.

Walker scored 12 of the Seminoles final 14 points.

He was 10 of 11 from the line for Florida State (6-0). Phil Cofer added 19 points.

Eugene Omoruyi topped Rutgers (6-1) with 22 points and Corey Sanders tossed in 20 points.

It was the most points Rutgers has allowed this season. The Scarlet Knights were the stingiest team in the country, allowing 47.2 points before Tuesday.

This was the second meeting between the two schools. Florida State won the previous game 87-77 in 1967.

A 5-0 run courtesy of Walker extended the Florida State lead to 72-65 with 1:22 left.

A layup in traffic from Omoruyi cut the Seminoles’ lead to 64-61, but a traditional three-point play by Walker on Florida State’s next possession increased their lead to 67-61 with 4:20 to play.

Earlier, back-to-back 3-pointers from Walker and his three straight free throws after being fouled put Florida State back in front 51-45 at the 12:53 mark. A layup from Trent Forrest capped an 11-0 run in just 50 seconds, giving Florida State a 53-45 advantage.

A put-back by Deshawn Freeman (15 points, 16 rebounds) gave the Scarlet Knights their first lead of the second half at 42-41 with 13:51 to play. He followed that by sinking two free throws to move the lead to 44-41.

The Scarlet Knights went the last 3:09 of the first half without a field goal, but trailed by just 36-35. Florida State scored nine points off Rutgers’ turnovers in the half.

An 8-0 run gave the Seminoles a 23-19 edge, their largest lead to that point.

After playing its first seven games of the season at home, Rutgers travels to Minnesota on Sunday to face the No. 12 Golden Gophers, before hosting No. 3 Michigan State on Dec. 5.

Florida State faces No. 6 Florida in Gainesville on Dec. 4.