Balanced Rutgers’ attack keys win over Fordham

Deshawn Freeman scored 14 points to lead a balanced Rutgers attack as the Scarlet Knights defeated Fordham 75-63 on Tuesday in Piscataway, N.J.

Freeman, who was 6 for 9 from the floor and pulled down 10 rebounds, led six Scarlet Knights in double figures.

The Scarlet Knights pushed their lead to 20 thanks to a 16-5 run midway through the second half. Geo Baker scored the final four points of the spurt to make it 63-43 with 7:01 to go.

Fordham answered with a 13-2 run to cut the Rutgers lead to 65-56 with 3:44 remaining but could get no closer.

The Scarlet Knights (9-3) dominated the boards 45-27.

Freshman Ivan Raut made five 3-pointers and led Fordham (4-6) with 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Rams’ Will Taveres, who came into the game averaging a team-best 17 points, struggled offensively. The 6-foot-6 senior made 4-of-13 shots from the floor and finished with 11 points.

Rutgers couldn’t quite shake the visitors in the first half.

After Fordham closed to within two, the Scarlet Knights scored the final six points of the first half and led 36-28 at the break. Rutgers shot 50 percent but was 1-for-4 from deep in the opening 20 minutes.

Rutgers used an 11-2 run to take an 18-9 lead midway through the first half.

The Scarlet Knights will host No. 15 Seton Hall on Saturday.