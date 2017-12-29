Hartford stuns Rutgers

J.R. Lynch and John Carroll had big baskets in the final two minutes, helping Hartford upend Rutgers 60-58 Thursday at Louis Brown Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

With the game tied 55-55 and two minutes to play, Lynch hit a jumper, and Carroll followed with a layup on the Hawks’ next possession to give Hartford a four-point lead.

Rutgers’ Corey Sanders was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to cut the Hartford lead to 59-58 with 47 seconds left.

Sanders missed a potential go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights dropped their second consecutive game to an American East Conference foe.

Rutgers (10-5) had a four-game winning streak snapped by a last-second shot in a loss to Stony Brook on Friday.

Carroll finished with 17 points, and Jason Dunne and Lynch each added 14 points for the Hawks, who defeated Rutgers for the first time in three meetings.

Sanders led the Scarlet Knights with 17 points off the bench. Mike Williams added 13 points and ignited Rutgers’ late comeback.

Hartford (7-7) led 45-39 midway through the second half and maintained the advantage into the final five minutes. Williams hit a pair of 3-pointers and a layup to bring Rutgers back. The senior guard’s third 3-pointer of the game gave Rutgers the lead with 2:34 to play.

Hartford senior center Hassan Attia finished with 11 points, and he had a dunk that tied the score 55-55 with two minutes to play.

Rutgers resumes Big Ten play on Wednesday at No. 14 Purdue.

Hartford begins play in the American East Conference at Albany on Wednesday. The Hawks were picked to finish eighth in the nine-team league in the preseason by conference coaches.