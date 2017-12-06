Bridges leads No. 3 Michigan State past Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Miles Bridges scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan State to a 62-52 win over Rutgers on Tuesday at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Michigan State (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) had won its previous six games by 18 or more points. Joshua Langford added 15 points and Jaren Jackson contributed 11 points and eight of the Spartans’ season-high 13 blocked shots.

The Spartans, the best in the nation in defensive field-goal percentage, held Rutgers (6-3, 0-2) to 25.8 percent shooting (17 of 66). Deshawn Freeman led Rutgers with 13 points and nine rebounds. Geo Baker and Eugene Omoruyi added 11 points each.

Both teams were playing their second game in three days. Rutgers dropped an 89-67 decision at No. 14 Minnesota on Sunday, while the Spartans defeated Nebraska, 86-57.

Rutgers went 1 for 9 from the field during a span in which the Spartans opened up a 58-50 cushion.

A Cassius Winston 3-pointer and a free throw from Jackson gave Michigan State its largest lead to that point, 53-45.

Corey Sanders nailed a 3-pointer to bring the Scarlet Knights to within 45-43 with 8:14 to go, but Rutgers went the next 4:33 without scoring. Jackson scored four points in that time to move the Spartans’ lead to 49-43 with 4:28 remaining.

An 8-0 burst had enabled the Spartans to take a 42-35 lead with 10:44 left.

Mike Williams ended a three-minute scoring drought for Rutgers with a 3-pointer to pull the Scarlet Knights to within 34-33 with 14:12 left before Omoruyi’s layup put Rutgers ahead 35-34.

Bridges was 5 of 7 from the floor in the first half, burying 3 of his 5 3-pointers.

A traditional three-point play from Langford gave the Spartans a brief 26-25 lead before Mike Williams tied it at 26-26 with a free throw with seven seconds left. It was the fewest points Michigan State scored in the first half this season.

A basket by Freeman tied it for Rutgers at 23-23, then a pull-up jumper from Baker with 1:25 left in the half put the Scarlet Knights back in front 25-23,

The Spartans grabbed their first lead, 15-14, on a jumper from Bridges at the 8:33 mark. On the next two possessions he drilled two 3-pointers for a 21-14 edge, capping an 11-0 run over 3:09.

Rutgers started off on an 8-0 run, with the Spartans missing their first four shots and committing two turnovers. After a timeout, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo pulled four of his starters, including Bridges.

NOTES: Rutgers plays its next six games at home. ... The Scarlet Knights and Michigan State combine to lead or place second in the Big Ten in 19 statistical categories. ... Rutgers is in the midst of playing four of seven games against opponents ranked or receiving votes. ... Michigan State had defeated Rutgers by an average margin of 28.5 points in the previous four conference games. ... The Spartans had scored at least 90 points in each of the last three games between the schools.