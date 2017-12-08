FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rutgers tops NJIT for 6th straight time
Sections
Featured
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 8, 2017 / 2:25 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Rutgers tops NJIT for 6th straight time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rutgers tops NJIT for 6th straight time

Rutgers won its sixth consecutive game against NJIT, getting 18 points from Corey Sanders in a 73-64 victory at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J., on Thursday.

It was the first meeting between the New Jersey schools since 2011.

Deshawn Freeman contributed 13 points and Eugene Omoruyi added 11 for Rutgers (7-3).

Anthony Tarke had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for NJIT (5-4). Abdul Lewis added 14 points.

Rutgers maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half, leading by as much as 61-44 with 8:58 to play, but NJIT whittled that lead down to 69-61 with 1:21 left. Rutgers went the last 4:35 without a field goal.

The Scarlet Knights used a 12-2 burst to pull ahead 56-42 with 10:16 to play. Omoruyi scored six straight points in the sequence on a dunk, a layup and a tip-in. The Highlanders made only one of their 15 shots in that span.

After going 2:01 without a basket, Rutgers closed the half by connecting on four of its last shots for a 33-32 edge at the break. NJIT scored 14 points off 11 Scarlet Knights turnovers.

Tarke was 6-of-12 for 13 points in the half.

The Scarlet Knights grabbed their first lead at 15-14 with 9:30 left in the half on a jumper from Sanders. That extended to 18-16 on a 3-pointer from Issa Thiam.

NJIT opened on a 9-2 run, with Tarke responsible for six of those points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.