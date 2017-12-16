Rutgers uses late surge to defeat No. 15 Seton Hall

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Corey Sanders poured in 22 points as Rutgers upended No. 15 Seton Hall 71-65 in the Garden State Hardwood Classic before 8,315 at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights erased an 11-point second-half deficit by ending the game on a 15-2 run, snapping a four-game losing streak in the series. Seton Hall went the last 6:06 without a field goal.

Rutgers ended on a 6-2 burst.

Geo Baker added 17 points for Rutgers (10-3), and Deshawn Freeman recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Myles Powell led Seton Hall (9-2) with 18 points and Desi Rodriguez added 15 points. Angel Delgado grabbed 21 rebounds.

Sanders gave Rutgers its first lead at 65-63 by sinking two free throws, then hit a jumper to make it 67-63 with 1:35 to go as part of a 13-0 blitz. Sanders scored eight of those points.

Rutgers went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 52 on a jumper from Baker with 10:17 to play. It had a chance to grab its first lead of the day, but Freeman missed one of his two free throws, and the Scarlet Knights had to settle for a 54-54 tie with 8:58 left.

The Pirates then went on a 9-0 burst over 2:27 to move ahead 63-54 with 6:01 to play. Rutgers missed all six of its shots in that time before its big finish.

Powell was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc in the first half, helping the Pirates to a 42-32 halftime edge.

Sanders deposited 14 first-half points, including five straight that got the Scarlet Knights within 38-32 late in the half.

Delgado, a senior who has 57 career double-doubles, finished with seven points. He scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in the first seven minutes before taking a breather.

NOTES: Seton Hall assistant coach Fred Hill was the head coach at Rutgers from 2007 to 2011. ... Rutgers G Corey Sanders was presented with a commemorative basketball for becoming the schools 42nd player to reach 1,000 points. ... The Scarlet Knights lead the nation in rebounding and offensive rebounding. ... Rutgers has played 13 of its first 14 games at home. ... The two schools have played every season since 1994-95. ... The teams are currently in an eight-year schedule agreement that runs through 2020. ... The crowd was the largest at the RAC since the two teams played here in 2002. ... Seton Hall leads the series, which started in 1916, 39-30.