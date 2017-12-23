Stony Brook defeats Rutgers with last-second shot

Jakub Petras sank a jumper with one second left in overtime to give Stony Brook a 75-73 win over Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J., on Friday.

Geo Baker had tied it for Rutgers with 23 seconds to go.

Akwasi Yeboah led Stony Brook (5-8) with 21 points. His two straight layups gave Stony Brook a 73-71 cushion with 44 seconds left and his 3-pointer gave the Seawolves a 69-68 edge with 1:52 left in overtime -- their first lead in the extra session.

A 3-pointer from Jaron Cornish (15 points, 10 rebounds) tied it with three seconds left at 64-64 for Stony Brook.

The Seawolves came in shooting 38 percent from long distance, but sank just 7 of 29 3-pointers (24 percent) against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were 7 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Deshawn Freeman led Rutgers (10-4) with 20 points and Baker scored 15 points with six assists. He scored five of the Scarlet Knights last eight points in regulation.

Baker’s two free throws with 1:17 to go moved the Rutgers lead to 61-57. Earlier his 3-pointer and a dunk from Freeman moved the Scarlet Knights lead to 54-48 at the 4:26 mark.

A quick 7-0 run in just 47 seconds pulled Rutgers ahead 46-43 with 7:17 to go.

After the score was tied on four occasions in just over five minutes, Sanders created some separation for Rutgers with five straight points, giving the Scarlet Knights a 41-37 edge with 10:13 left.

A 3-pointer from Bryan Sekunda tied it at 28-28 for Stony Brook with 16:21 to play.

The Seawolves connected on just 2 of 14 shots from beyond the arc in the first half and shot only 28 percent from the floor. The Scarlet Knights dished out seven assists on 10 made baskets.

Stony Brook went on a 7-0 burst to get within 23-22 at the half. Rutgers missed its last six shots of the half, going scoreless in 2:45.

A 10-0 run over 2:38 allowed the Scarlet Knights a 17-9 edge.