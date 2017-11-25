San Diego State earns comeback win over Georgia

San Diego State rallied from a double-digit first-half hole to edge the Georgia Bulldogs 75-68 on Friday in one semifinal game of the Wooden Legacy Classic at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

The Aztecs will play Washington State on Sunday in the final of the tournament.

The game featured 15 lead changes and eight ties.

San Diego State took the lead for good on a basket by Malik Pope at the 3:21 mark. The Aztecs scored nine straight to open up an eight-point lead at 72-64.

Matt Mitchell hit a corner 3-pointer and Jalen McDaniels sank two free throws after a foul on Yante Maten.

Trey Kell followed with a floater to put the Aztecs up 72-64.

Maten’s jumper and a layup by Teshaun Hightower got the Bulldogs within four at 72-68 but Devin Watson’s spinning jumper in the lane clinched the win with 23 seconds left.

Watson led the Aztecs with 16 points. Kell compiled 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists for San Diego State, which moved to 4-1 with the win.

William Jackson II and Maten each scored 17 for the Bulldogs, who lost for the first time this year and fell to 4-1. Maten also grabbed seven rebounds, but committed five turnovers.

San Diego State missed its first seven shots, which allowed the Bulldogs to jump out early. Georgia led 24-14 with 7:05 left in the half when the Aztecs’ offense came alive and came back to take a 28-27 lead on a layup by Kell.

The first half was physical with 24 total fouls called. The Aztecs went to the free-throw line 12 times and made nine of their attempts. Georgia was 12 of 17 from the foul line.