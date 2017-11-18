Hot-shooting Providence wins 2K Classic title over Saint Louis

Providence shot 62 percent from the floor in its 90-63 win over Saint Louis in the title game of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on Friday in New York City.

Virginia Tech claimed the consolation game with a 103-76 decision over Washington. The Hokies have scored at least 100 points in three of their four games.

Providence (3-1) made 31 of its 49 shots, running away with it late in the first half, The Friars were deadly from long distance, hitting on 9 of their 10 shots from beyond the arc. Providence entered the game as the top 3-point shooting team in the Big East Conference.

The two schools hadn’t met since 1966. Providence leads the series 6-1.

Rodney Bullock topped the Friars with 15 points. Freshman guard Makai Ashton-Langford, Maliek White and Alpha Diallo scored 11 points apiece.

Saint Louis received 16 points from Javon Bess and 14 from Davell Roby.

Providence picked up early in the second half where it left off to end the first by going on a large run. The Friars outscored Saint Louis 17-6 in the first six minutes to forge ahead 58-27.

Two straight conventional 3-point plays by Ashton-Langford and Nate Watson was part of an 11-2 burst that ended the half with the Friars ahead 41-21, their largest lead to that point.

Ashton-Langford paced Providence with 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the half, Saint Louis made only 2 of its 9 3-pointers against Providence’s zone.

A 10-2 run elevated the Friars lead to 26-15. Diallo scored five points in the run.