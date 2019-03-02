No. 24 Wofford tops Samford to go undefeated in conference

Fletcher Magee scored 36 points as No. 24 Wofford completed an unbeaten Southern Conference regular season by running away from host Samford in an 85-64 victory Saturday afternoon at the Hanna Center in Birmingham, Ala.

The Terriers became the first Southern Conference team to go undefeated in league play in the regular season since Davidson’s 2007-08 team, which included Stephen Curry. That team advanced to an NCAA regional final.

Magee, a senior guard, racked up 19 points in the second half. He finished 13-for-21 from the field, going 8-for-14 on 3-point attempts. He also notched team highs with four assists and three steals.

Nathan Hoover added 17 points, aided by four 3-point baskets, for Wofford (26-4, 18-0), which takes the top seed into the Southern Conference Tournament. It will carry a 16-game winning streak into a quarterfinal game next weekend in Asheville, N.C.

The victory closed the first week in program history that Wofford has been in the Top 25.

Wofford shot 14-for-30 on 3-pointers compared to Samford’s 1-for-23 (0-for-13 in the second half).

Chevez Goodwin had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Wofford. The Terriers were content to attack from the perimeter, going to the free-throw line only eight times.

Josh Sharkey and reserve Robert Allen each posted 16 points and Ruben Guerrero had 12 points for Samford (16-15, 6-12), which lost its fourth game in a row. Allen grabbed 11 rebounds.

Wofford led 31-29 at halftime behind Magee’s 17 points. Tray Hollowell scored all eight of his points in the first half off the bench for the Terriers.

Wofford had only six points through the game’s first nine minutes, trailing 10-6. The game was tied at 18-18 before Magee’s 3-pointer and Wofford led the rest of the way.

The Terriers opened the second half with a 15-4 burst.

The game was drastically different from the Wofford’s 107-106 overtime home victory in the first meeting of the season between the teams in January.

Samford finished 24-for-37 on two-point baskets.

