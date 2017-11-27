Unbeaten Washington State wins Wooden Legacy title

Malachi Flynn scored 24 points and made six 3-pointers to lift Washington State to a 93-86 win over San Diego State in the Wooden Legacy championship game on Sunday night in Fullerton, Calif.

The Cougars outscored the Aztecs 18-4 over a five-minute stretch of the second half to take control. Robert Franks scored 22 points for the Cougars, and Jeff Pollard scored 16.

Pollard completed a three-point play to put the Cougars up 78-77 with 4:32 to go, Washington State’s first lead in almost 14 minutes.

San Diego State (5-2) went on a 10-3 run to push its lead to 67-59 with 9:31 left and held an eight-point advantage with 7:41 to go.

Flynn, who scored 26 points in the Cougars’ Friday win over Saint Mary‘s, once again carried his team, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Washington State, picked to finish last in the conference, is now 6-0 after winning three games this weekend -- including an 84-79 triumph over the 21st-ranked Gaels -- to take the Wooden title.

The Aztecs advanced to the championship game with wins over Sacramento State and Georgia.

Devin Watson scored 23 points for the Aztecs, and Trey Kell added 19. Matt Mitchell contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Aztecs dominated inside, outscoring Washington State 42-24 in the paint, but the Cougars outscored them 22-12 from the free-throw line.

After Flynn scored to put the Cougars ahead 50-49, the Aztecs went on a 14-6 run to take a 63-56 lead with 12:10 to go in the game.

Washington State shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half -- including 8 of 16 from beyond the arc -- and led 46-43 at the break.

The Aztecs scored nine straight to take a 15-11 lead a little less than eight minutes into the game. Washington State responded with an 11-1 run and led 21-16 with 10:03 to go in the half.

The Aztecs play at crosstown rival San Diego on Thursday.

The Cougars return home to face UC Davis on Saturday.