Preview: California at San Diego State

Playing its only game in a stretch of 17 days, San Diego State looks to focus on its offensive execution Saturday against visiting California, which has dropped five of its last six games. While the Aztecs are averaging 14.2 turnovers over their last five contests, Cal hit a new low with Wednesday’s 27-point loss to Central Arkansas.

Point guard Devin Watson is one of four players averaging double figures in scoring for the Aztecs, who have won two in a row following a 93-86 loss to Washington State in the Wooden Legacy championship game. Freshman Jalen McDaniels had 14 points and 12 rebounds in last Sunday’s 75-52 win over Bradley, but coach Brian Dutcher sees room for improvement before the Aztecs begin Mountain West play at Wyoming on Dec. 27. “We’re not running really well right now,” Dutcher told reporters. “Our fast break is not very good. We have to get our fast break going again where our flow is a little better and we’re faster up the floor with the ball.” The Aztecs should have ample opportunities to run against Cal, which lost to Division II Chaminade two weeks ago and trailed by as many as 35 in Wednesday’s home loss to Central Arkansas.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CAL (3-6): Guard Don Coleman scored 20 points in Wednesday’s loss and forward Marcus Lee added 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks, but those were the lone bright spots in a game where the Bears committed a season-high 22 turnovers. “Major, major setback,” coach Wyking Jones told reporters. “We have to go back and figure it out. We’re young but we can’t keep using that as an excuse. We’re better than we showed.” Freshman Justice Sueing is tied for third on the team in scoring at 11.6 points per game but has been held to single digits in three straight games.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (7-2): Junior guard Jeremy Hemsley scored 13 points in the win over Bradley while starting in place of Trey Kell, who missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle but could return to face the Bears. Forward Max Montana played four minutes in his return after missing six games with a knee injury and will be a key player during league play for the Aztecs, who are holding opponents to 64.3 points on 38 percent shooting. Forward Malik Pope, a 6-10 senior, averages 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds and could have his way against Cal’s limited frontline.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State holds a 7-4 lead in the all-time series, including four consecutive victories.

2. Cal freshman G Darius McNeill has made at least one 3-pointer in all nine games.

3. San Diego State is holding opponents to 29.2 percent shooting from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 84, Cal 63