Fast start lifts No. 21 Saint Mary’s past San Jose St.

No. 21 Saint Mary’s jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 79-61 win over San Jose State on Sunday night at Event Center Arena in San Jose, Calif.

Jock Landale led all scorers with 22 points and also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds. Calvin Hermanson, the Gaels’ leading scorer coming into the game at 20.7 points per game, was held to 14 points.

Tanner Krebs went 4-for-8 from beyond the arc and also scored 14 points for Saint Mary‘s.

Emmett Naar, who recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 assists, got the Gaels on the board first with a layup. Hermanson’s 3-pointer pushed Saint Mary’s lead to 5-0 before the Spartans finally got on the board with a Keith Fisher free throw at the 18:34 mark.

The Spartans only trailed 16-14 when Krebs hit three 3-pointers to spark a 13-2 run as Saint Mary’s opened up a double-digit lead at 29-16.

San Jose State got as close as seven, but trailed by 10 at 43-33 heading into the break after Naar made a layup as the buzzer sounded.

The Gaels (4-0) maintained a 10- to 13-point lead throughout most of the first 10 minutes of the second half. A jumper by Landale with 10:43 left in the game put the Gaels up 63-49. Landale followed with a dunk and Saint Mary’s was cruising with a 16-point lead.

Ryan Welage, who came into Sunday’s game leading the Spartans at 22.7 point per game, paced San Jose State with 20 points.

Fisher added 14 points and Oumar Barry 11 points for the Spartans, who fell to 1-3.