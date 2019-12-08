Santa Clara dumps Cal behind Caruso's double-double

Sophomore Guglielmo Caruso recorded his third collegiate double-double with 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds Saturday afternoon, helping Santa Clara cruise past visiting California 71-52 on Saturday.

DJ Mitchell had 14 points, Jalen Williams 12 and Trey Wertz 10 for the Broncos (9-2), who beat their San Francisco Bay Area rival for the first time since 1994 while running their home record this season to 9-0.

Matt Bradley totaled 14 points to pace the Golden Bears (5-4), who had won three straight in the series, including 78-66 at home last November.

Cal led 16-15 after a free throw by Juhwan Harris-Dyson just past the midpoint of the first half before the Broncos took control.

Josip Vrankic hit two 3-pointers among his eight points and Caruso chipped in with six as Santa Clara used a 19-4 flurry to go up 34-20 late in the half.

Cal trailed 40-28 by halftime, then inched within 43-35 on a pair of Kareem South free throws with 15:28 remaining.

But that’s as close as the Golden Bears would get, as Williams converted a three-point play to expand the margin to double digits, and the Broncos won going away.

Caruso’s previous high for rebounds had been 10, recorded twice earlier this season. His career-high for points is 22, set as part of a double-double against Washington State last month.

Williams, Vrankic and Wertz each hit a pair of 3-pointers for Santa Clara, which shot 8-for-17 (47.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Wertz also found time for a game-high five assists.

The Broncos’ only two losses this season have been at Stanford and at Nevada.

Bradley’s team-high point total came despite 4-for-15 shooting for Cal, which connected on just 28.6 percent of its shots overall and made only 3 of 13 3-point attempts (23.1 percent).

Cal also was out0rebounded 39-31, with Andre Kelly leading the Golden Bears in rebounds with five.

The loss kept Cal winless away from home, where it is 5-0. The Golden Bears have two neutral-court defeats among their four losses.

—Field Level Media