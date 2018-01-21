No. 13 Gonzaga rolls to big win over Santa Clara

Junior guard Josh Perkins scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting to lead No. 13 Gonzaga to a 75-60 victory over Santa Clara on Saturday in West Coast Conference play at Santa Clara, Calif.

Sophomore forward Rui Hachimura and freshman guard Zach Norvell Jr. scored 16 points apiece for the Bulldogs (17-4, 7-1 WCC). Sophomore forward Killian Tillie added 12 points as Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara for the 40th time in the past 42 meetings.

Junior guard KJ Feagin scored 21 points for the Broncos (7-13, 4-4). Senior guard Henry Caruso added 11 points and eight rebounds for Santa Clara, which shot 41.2 percent.

Gonzaga shot 50.9 percent from the field and had a 37-26 rebounding edge while bouncing back from its first WCC loss of the season. The Bulldogs lost 74-71 to Saint Mary’s on Thursday.

Gonzaga finished off a season sweep of the Broncos. The Bulldogs defeated Santa Clara 101-52 on Dec. 30.

Gonzaga led by seven points at halftime and soon increased the advantage to 42-31 on Norvell’s basket with 17:10 to play. Norvell drilled a 3-pointer three-plus minutes later to give the Bulldogs a 50-36 edge.

Gonzaga’s lead was 54-41 after Norvell’s layup with 12:33 remaining before junior forward Henrik Jadersten drained a 3-pointer and added a layup to pull the Broncos within eight. The Bulldogs sidestepped the threat and tallied the next 12 points to effectively put the game away.

Senior forward Johnathan Williams scored the first four points and Hachimura added a layup to give Gonzaga a 60-46 lead with 9:28 remaining. Tillie followed with a dunk and Norvell and Hachimura added layups to make it a 20-point margin with 7:17 to play.

Feagin made two free throws to end the Bulldogs’ run.

Perkins tallied 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting as Gonzaga held a 36-29 halftime lead.

The Broncos rattled off six straight points to tie the game at 19 on a layup by freshman forward Josip Vrankic with 8:38 remaining in the first half. The Bulldogs responded with a 12-4 run and took a 31-23 lead on Perkins’ basket with 3:07 to play.

Santa Clara cut its deficit to four before Gonzaga took the seven-point edge into the break.

