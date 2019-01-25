No. 4 Gonzaga demolishes Santa Clara, 98-39

Senior point guard Josh Perkins recorded 18 points and eight assists as No. 4 Gonzaga steamrolled host Santa Clara 98-39 in West Coast Conference play on Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. contributed 16 points and eight rebounds, and junior forward Rui Hachimura also scored 16 points for Gonzaga (19-2, 6-0 WCC), which won its 10th straight game. Sophomore forward Corey Kispert added 13 points while junior power forward Brandon Clarke and freshman forward Filip Petrusev had 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga’s 59-point victory fell just short of the school-record 61-point margin. That mark was set earlier this season, when the Bulldogs defeated Denver 101-40 on Dec. 21.

Gonzaga has won by an average of 36.2 points during its winning streak. Two of the wins are against the Broncos, including a 91-48 thumping on Jan. 5.

Sophomore forward Josip Vrankic scored 12 points, and freshman guard Trey Wertz added 11 for Santa Clara (11-10, 3-4), which lost its 19th straight contest against the Bulldogs. The Broncos committed 18 turnovers while Gonzaga set a program record with just two.

The Bulldogs also won their 27th consecutive conference road game to set an NCAA record.

Gonzaga shot 51.4 percent from the field — including 10-of-27 from 3-point range — and had a 26-3 edge in points off turnovers. The Bulldogs owned a 44-27 rebounding advantage.

Santa Clara shot 27.1 percent from the field and 3-of-18 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga controlled the contest from the start, opening with 14 straight points.

Santa Clara finally got on the board on sophomore guard Tahj Eaddy’s jumper with 14:07 left. But the Bulldogs answered with a 16-4 run and took a 30-6 advantage on Clarke’s dunk with 7:49 remaining.

Wertz buried a 3-pointer for the Broncos, and Gonzaga followed with another run. Kispert’s dunk capped the 18-1 spurt to increase the lead to 48-10 with 1:52 remaining.

The score was 53-17 at the break, with the Bulldogs shooting 56.8 percent from the field while receiving 14 points apiece from Hachimura (6-of-7 shooting) and Perkins. Santa Clara shot 29.2 percent.

Gonzaga continued its assault at the start of the second half with a 9-1 run to push its lead to 44 points.

The lead went over 50 for the first time when senior guard Geno Crandall swished a 3-pointer to make it 81-30 with 10:09 left.

Petrusev’s putback pushed the margin to 61 at 98-37 with 1:54 remaining.

