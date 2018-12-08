Lyons leads No. 25 Furman to 10th straight win

Jordan Lyons scored 20 points and No. 25 Furman used another strong second half to win again, this time taking down host USC Upstate 74-60 on Saturday at the Hodge Center in Spartanburg, S.C.

Furman is 10-0 and could be in position for a rise in the rankings. The Paladins secured their fifth true road victory of the season.

Noah Gurley added 15 points, Matt Rafferty supplied 11 points and Alex Hunter had 10 points for Furman, which quickly wiped out a four-point halftime hole.

The Paladins clicked from long range by making 12 of 29 shots from 3-point range, with Lyons making five of the deep shots. That more than made up for team’s 46.2-percent shooting on free throws (6-for-13).

Malik Moore provided 24 points and 11 rebounds for USC Upstate (2-8), which committed 17 turnovers.

Furman played its second road game since entering the national rankings for the first time in program history earlier in the week. Just like Tuesday night at Elon, a strong stretch in the second half gave the Paladins a comfortable margin.

Furman started the second half on an 11-2 run. The Paladins quickly extended their margin to double figures.

By the time Clay Mounce and Lyons drained 3-point shots with less than eight minutes to play, Furman’s edge stood at 63-45.

USC Upstate responded with the next five points, but a few empty possessions thwarted a sustained comeback. The Spartans managed only 16 points across the first 15 minutes of the second half.

USC Upstate held a 34-30 halftime lead, buoyed by Moore’s 13 points. Moore was coming off a 32-point effort against Eastern Kentucky.

Each team was 1-for-2 on first-half free throws.

Furman claimed the only previous meeting with USC Upstate, winning in the opening round of the 2017 CollegeInsider.com, a postseason tournament.

