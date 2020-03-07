No. 5 San Diego State rallies past Boise State, into MWC final

EditorsNote: updates second and last grafs with next opponent

Malachi Flynn scored 22 points and dished five assists, KJ Feagin added 21 points and six rebounds, and fifth-ranked San Diego State rallied to advance past Boise State into the Mountain West Conference tournament championship game with an 81-68 win Friday in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs (30-1) will face Utah State (25-8) in the title game on Saturday. The Aggies topped Wyoming 89-82 in the second semifinal.

San Diego State fell behind by 16 points late in the first half before Feagin and Flynn led the Aztecs on a torrid 19-3 run over the final five minutes prior to intermission.

Feagin knocked down one of his five made 3-pointers just before halftime to help send San Diego State into the locker room tied with Boise State (20-12).

San Diego State scored the first four points out of halftime and led the rest of the way.

The Aztecs shot 41.7 percent on 3-point attempts. Flynn hit four from outside while Matt Mitchell and Jordan Schakel made three apiece. Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Schakel finished with nine points.

Boise State, which advanced to Friday’s semifinal with a 67-61 quarterfinal win over UNLV on Thursday, scored just 15 points through the first 14:49 of the second half.

The Broncos fell behind by 14 points with just over five minutes left in the game and could come no closer than eight the rest of the way. San Diego State closed the game with an 8-3 run.

Five Broncos scored in double figures, topped by Alex Hobbs with 21 points off the bench. RJ Williams finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick Alston scored 12 points, and Justinian Jessup and Abu Kigab added 10 points each.

San Diego State advances to its third consecutive Mountain West Conference tournament title game and fourth in the last five years. The Aztecs won the 2018 tournament but lost to Utah State in the final a year ago.

—Field Level Media