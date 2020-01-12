No. 7 San Diego State routs Boise, stays unbeaten

EditorsNote: minor edits

Jan 11, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Malachi Flynn (22) shoots the ball before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 San Diego State remained as one of two unbeaten teams in the nation Saturday by beating Boise State 83-65 behind 23 points by KJ Feagin in a Mountain West game in San Diego.

San Diego State (17-0, 6-0 Mountain West) and Auburn (15-0) are the only unbeaten teams in the country. The Aztecs are off to their second-best start in program history, trailing only the 2010-11 team led by Kawhi Leonard that started 20-0.

The Aztecs shot 52.5 percent from the field, including a 9 of 19 from 3-point range.

Feagin made 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and was 9 of 16 overall. Malachi Flynn added 19 points and six assists. Yanni Wetzell matched a career high with 20 points, and added five rebounds and four assists.

Boise State (11-7, 3-3) was led by RJ Williams’ 16 points and nine rebounds. RayJ Dennis finished with 10 points.

The Broncos were shooting 1 of 12 from 3-point range before making five of their last eight.

San Diego State never trailed after scoring the first eight points of the game.

The Aztecs increased their lead to 48-25 by halftime behind 16 points by Feagin, who made 6 of 10 shots in the half, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Flynn added 11 points for the Aztecs in the first 20 minutes.

San Diego State’s offensive execution set the tone at that time with 12 assists on 19 made field goals with only four turnovers. The Aztecs made 8 of 13 from beyond the arc in the first half and shot 57.6 percent overall.

The closest Boise State got in the second half was 16 points, trailing 74-58 with 4:23 left on a 3-pointer by Max Rice, who had six of his eight points in the second half.

San Diego State next plays at Fresno State on Tuesday, and Boise State travels to Air Force on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media