No. 15 San Diego State starts slow, pulls away from Cal Poly

Malachi Flynn scored 14 points and handed out seven assists as No. 15 San Diego State routed visiting Cal Poly, 73-57, Saturday at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (13-0) remained one of three undefeated teams remaining in Division I, and pulled one game closer to the program record of 20-0 to start a season, set in 2010-11. For a half, however, it was not easy.

Cal Poly (2-11) held a 23-22 lead with 2:41 to go before intermission. San Diego State rallied to rip off nine unanswered points scored by four different players before halftime.

That momentum carried into the second half. The Aztecs steadily grew their lead behind a balanced scoring effort, with seven players registering at least six points.

San Diego State led by as many as 24 points before Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher emptied his bench.

Yanni Wetzel and Jordan Schakel joined Flynn in double-figure scoring with 12 points each. Matt Mitchell scored eight points off the bench, three of which came on an and-one dunk just before the half that electrified the home crowd.

Trey Pulliam and KJ Feagin added seven points apiece.

San Diego State struggled shooting throughout the night from just about everywhere on the floor. The Aztecs went 25 of 60 from the floor, 6 of 27 from behind the 3-point line, and 17 of 27 from the free-throw line.

Both offenses missed enough shots in the first half alone that Alimamy Koroma was able to grab 11 of his 12 rebounds before the break. Overall, the Mustangs had a 40-37 advantage on the glass.

That was the only phase in which Cal Poly had a noteworthy edge.

Cal Poly shot 18 of 52 from the floor. Even more vexing for their offense, the Mustangs committed 23 turnovers. San Diego State turned those changes in possession into 24 points.

Kyle Colvin led Cal Poly with 13 points off the bench, including 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, and grabbed six rebounds. Junior Ballard added 12 points.

