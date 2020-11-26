San Diego State stops No. 22 UCLA in opener

Jordan Schakel and Matt Mitchell scored 15 points each to lead San Diego State to a 73-58 win against No. 22 UCLA in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night in San Diego.

Aguek Arop and Terrell Gomez added 10 points apiece for San Diego State, which returned two starters from last season’s team that finished 30-2 and ranked No. 6.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, Cody Riley had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Chris Smith contributed 10 points for UCLA.

The Bruins returned five starters this season and added Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang, but the team announced before the game that Juzang was out with a stress reaction in his right foot. In addition, 6-foot-10 forward Jalen Hill, the second-leading scorer and leading rebounder for UCLA last season, was sidelined due to right knee tendinitis.

The Aztecs took a six-point lead into the second half and Mitchell and Schakel opened the scoring with back-to-back 3-pointers to increase the advantage to 40-28.

The Bruins got back within seven, but Gomez hit a deep 3-pointer to push the lead back to double figures with 12:28 left.

After Smith picked up his fourth foul on a charge with 11:09 left, Gomez followed with another trey to make it 53-40.

Smith, the leading scorer for the Bruins last season at 13.1 points and the Most Improved Player of the Year in the Pac-12, fouled out with 4:47 remaining. He failed to score in the second half.

San Diego used an 8-0 run to take its first lead of the game, going ahead 23-19 with 7:26 left in the first half.

Smith ended the 5:25 scoreless stretch by making a running jumper, but he went to the bench with his second foul with 5:39 remaining in the opening half.

The Bruins went back to struggling on offense and the Aztecs took advantage by stretching their lead to 28-21 on a Schakel 3-pointer.

San Diego State scored the final four points of the half to take a 34-28 lead into the break.

