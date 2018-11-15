Seattle knocks off Washington St. for third straight win

Terrell Brown scored a game-high 21 points to lead a balanced attack as host Seattle University defeated Washington State 78-69 on Wednesday night in Kent, Wash.

The Redhawks (3-1) won their third straight after a season-opening loss to Stanford. They defeated a Pacific-12 Conference opponent for the first time since beating Colorado in the 2015 College Basketball Invitational.

The Cougars (1-1) played without senior forward Robert Franks for undisclosed reasons. Franks scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in WSU’s 89-72 victory against Nicholls State in its season opener Sunday. Franks merely passed balls to teammates during pregame warmups and sat on the bench during the game in a sweat suit.

Four Seattle starters scored in double-digits. Delante Jones, a transfer from American University, scored 15 points, Matej Kavas added 14 and Morgan Means had 11 before fouling out.

The only starter who didn’t score in double figures, forward Myles Carter, provided a late spark after leaving with a left knee injury suffered while going for an offensive rebound with 8:43 remaining.

Carter, a transfer from Seton Hall and the reigning Western Athletic Conference player of the week, returned less than two minutes later and blocked a shot and had two thunderous dunks to help the Redhawks pull away. Carter finished with nine points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Isaiah Wade came off the bench to lead WSU with 17 points. CJ Elleby added 12 and Viont’e Daniels and Carter Skaggs scored 11 apiece.

Jones and Brown each scored 13 points in the first half as Seattle held a 41-35 advantage at the half.

The Cougars used a 12-0 run early in the second half to take a 51-48 lead, only their second of the game (the other was at 2-0).

Means made a 3-pointer to tie the score at 51-51 with 11:56 left and Carter was fouled under the basket on the play. Carter made the first of two free throws to give the Redhawks the lead and they kept the ball. They passed the ball around the perimeter before finding Means on the other side of the court and his 3-pointer capped a seven-point trip down the floor to make it 55-51.

The Cougars later pulled within one but never again tied the score or took the lead.

