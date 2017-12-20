Cal steps on gas in second half to sink Seattle

A dominant second half and 20 points from Darius McNeill powered Cal to an 81-59 win over Seattle on Tuesday night at Key Arena.

Cal (6-6) held Seattle scoreless for nearly seven minutes in the second half, going on a 13-0 run that fed into a longer 27-10 spurt.

The Golden Bears’ advantage swelled to as many as 23 points down the stretch. McNeill received scoring support on the inside from Justice Sueing, who had 17 points and six rebounds, and on the perimeter from Don Coleman, who scored 16 points. Coleman also contributed six assists and five rebounds.

Though Cal led for all but 7:38 before its decisive second-half run, Seattle (8-6) stayed closed behind 20 points from Matej Kavas. The sophomore guard connected on 4 of 9 3-point attempts.

Beyond Kavas, the Redhawks struggled mightily shooting from the floor. Seattle went just 22 of 66 from the field and 7 of 32 from behind the 3-point arc.

While missed shots and 16 Seattle turnovers piled up, Cal played a clean offensive game. The Golden Bears connected on better than 50 percent of their shots from the field before the reserves went cold in the closing final minutes for a 29-of-62 finish. Cal committed a season-low six turnovers.

Richaud Gittens scored 11 points for Seattle before fouling out. Morgan Means added 10 points. Josh Hearlihy grabbed a game-high seven rebounds and had five assists but went scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting.