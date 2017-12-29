Rodriguez rallies Seton Hall past Creighton

NEWARK, N.J. -- Desi Rodriguez scored 23 points to lead No. 23 Seton Hall to a 90-84, come-from-behind win over No. 25 Creighton in the Big East Conference opener for both teams on Thursday at the Prudential Center.

Seton Hall (12-2, 1-0 Big East) trailed by as many as 13 points early in the second half. Creighton went the final 3:32 without a basket.

Pirates center Angel Delgado recorded the 60th double-double of his career with 18 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out with 3:09 to play. Khadeen Carrington added 18 points and Myles Powell scored 17 for Seton Hall.

Martin Krampelj led Creighton (10-3, 0-1) with a career-high 23 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Marcus Foster chipped in with 14 points, Khyri Thomas had 13 points, and Davion Mintz added 10.

Carrington’s leaner in traffic gave the lead to Seton Hall at 85-84 with 2:05 to play. Michael Nzei (14 rebounds) extended the advantage to 86-84 with a free throw.

Delgado scored off an offensive rebound to give Seton Hall an 81-78 edge with 5:49 to go. His two free throws moved the Pirates’ lead to 83-78 as part of a 14-2 run over 3:35.

A pair of free throws from Rodriguez trimmed the Creighton lead to 76-75 with 7:20 to go, part of a 6-0 burst. His layup gave the Pirates their first lead 77-76 since early in the game.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Carrington and Powell brought Seton Hall to within 63-60 at the 14:43 mark.

Foster’s coast-to-coast layup at the buzzer provided Creighton with a 53-42 cushion. Foster led the Bluejays with 12 points in the first half, shooting 6 of 9.

Seton Hall led for only 1:03 early in the half.

The Bluejays scored seven consecutive points in just over a minute to grab a 45-35 lead with 3:12 to go in the half. Foster was responsible for four of those points on two layups.

A 6-0 run gave the Bluejays a 21-15 lead, their largest to that point, with 10:32 remaining in the half. Krampelj and Ronnie Harrell accounted for all of the points.

Foster left the court after tweaking his right knee with 16:39 left in the half and Creighton leading 11-6. He returned at the 11:18 mark and his team on top 19-15.

NOTES: Creighton G Marcus Foster is the Big East Player of the Week and G Mitch Ballock is the Freshman of the Week for averaging 24 points and 13.5 points, respectively. ... This was the first time a ranked Seton Hall team faced a fellow ranked opponent since Jan. 21, 2001, when then-No. 18 Seton Hall knocked off then-No. 8 Syracuse.