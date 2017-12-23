Preview: Manhattan at Seton Hall

Seton Hall got the bounce back game it was looking for from seniors Khadeen Carrington and Angel Delgado ahead of Saturday’s non-conference finale against visiting Manhattan. The duo combined for 41 points as the Pirates throttled Wagner and a similar result against the Jaspers will send the No. 22 Pirates into the Big East with plenty of momentum.

Neither Carrington, who had his first 20-point game of the season and the 20th of his career against Wagner, nor Delgado played the way they wanted to in a loss to instate rival Rutgers last week. “It was real hard,” Carrington told the media of getting over the loss to Rutgers. “It was a little harder for me because (Rutgers guard and former high school teammate) Mike Williams, kept texting me.” Delgado saw his string of three-straight double-doubles broken against Rutgers, but rebounded with 15 points and 10 boards against Wagner. Freshman guard Aaron Walker, Jr. netted a career-high 17 points Wednesday as the Jaspers as seventh-year coach Steve Masiello got his club to within one win of .500 by edging Hofstra 63-61.

TV: Noon ET, YES

ABOUT MANHATTAN (5-6): The Jaspers of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, are attempting to rebound from by far their worst season under Masiello after going 10-22 a season ago. Rich Williams got off to a great start by scoring in double figures in the first six games, including three 20-point contests, but has tailed off since missing the Holy Cross game and has averaged only 9.3 points in the last three contests. The same is true of Calvin Crawford, who reached double figures six times in the first eight games, including a pair of double-doubles, but has failed to do so in the last three games while struggling with turnovers.

ABOUT SETON HALL (10-2): Myles Powell reached a milestone against Wagner with his 100th made 3-pointer and the sophomore needs 17 more to move into the top 20 in program history. Like most shooters, Powell has some tough games from deep, but has improved considerably from last season when he made 33.2 percent of his attempts to 41 percent this season. The Pirates still need to get more from their bench than the 11 points and 10 rebounds against Wagner from Ismael Sanogo, Eron Gordon and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall has won 27 straight non-conference home games, including 22 in a row at the Prudential Center.

2. Carrington moved into 18th place on Seton Hall’s all-time scoring list with 1,470 points and needs 200 to move into the top 10.

3. The Pirates trail 20-27 in the series with Manhattan, but the teams have split the last 16 meetings, including a 66-52 victory by Seton Hall in the most recent game in November of 2005.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 79, Manhattan 66