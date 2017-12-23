Delgado leads No. 23 Seton Hall past Manhattan

NEWARK, N.J. -- Angel Delgado had his NCAA-leading 59th career double-double as No. 23 Seton Hall defeated Manhattan 74-62 on Saturday afternoon at the Prudential Center.

Delgado led all five Seton Hall starters scoring in double-figures with 15 points and 18 rebounds. Khadeen Carrington had 15 points for the Pirates, while Myles Powell and Desi Rodriguez each added 13 points and Michael Nzei added 10.

Zane Waterman had 18 points for Manhattan and Calvin Crawford added 10 points.

Seton Hall led by 20 or more points for much of the second half before the Jaspers fought back late to make the final margin respectable.

The Pirates took control early, building a comfortable lead after forcing five early turnovers, despite the absence of one of their top defensive players. Forward Ismael Sanogo was suspended by the team for a violation of team and university rules, coach Kevin Willard announced on Friday.

Even with the forced turnovers, the Pirates allowed the Jaspers to open the game with 8-of-9 shooting, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range. Seton Hall then clamped up for the next 12 minutes, increasing its lead to double-digits on a Powell slam dunk at the 9:30. During a 28-10 run to close the half, the Pirates held Manhattan to 5-of-19 shooting.

With 40.2 seconds left in the first half, Powell and Manhattan’s Rich Williams were both ejected after receiving flagrant-2 fouls following an on-court skirmish. Delgado and Waterman were assessed technical fouls.

NOTES: Seton Hall freshman G Jordan Walker, who initially told coach Kevin Willard that he planned to leave after playing zero minutes in a 71-65 loss at Rutgers on Dec. 16 but returned to the team after talking with Willard, got his first playing time since Nov. 12. Walker played 16 minutes, scoring two points. ... With senior F Ismael Sanogo suspended indefinitely for Seton Hall, junior F Michael Nzei moved into the starting lineup. ... Manhattan has a weeklong break before opening up Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play against Fairfield on Dec. 30. ... Seton Hall opens up Big East play on Dec. 28, hosting Creighton.