No. 23 Seton Hall routs Wagner

NEWARK, N.J. -- It didn’t take long for Seton Hall guard Khadeen Carrington to bounce back to form.

After a dismal outing in a loss to Rutgers on Saturday, Carrington drilled all six of his first 3-pointers Wednesday on his way to a season-high 26 points to lead No. 23 Seton Hall to a wire-to-wire, 89-68 victory over Wagner at the Prudential Center,

Carrington was 8 of 12, including 6 of 6 on his 3-pointers -- a Seton Hall record. He scored 12 of the Pirates’ first 25 points, quickly erasing his 4-of-17 shooting performance in the 71-65 loss to Rutgers, when Seton Hall failed to score a field goal in the final six minutes.

“If you want to be a great player you can’t dwell on bad losses,” Carrington said. “You have to put in behind you and move on to the next one.”

Angel Delgado recorded the 58th double-double of his career, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, and Myles Powell added 16 points for the Pirates (10-2).

Desi Rodriguez overcame a poor shooting night (4 of 14) by recording eight rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots for Seton Hall.

The Pirates have won nine straight over Wagner. They scored 17 points off of 15 Wagner miscues.

Seton Hall has won 22 straight non-conference games at Prudential Center. The Pirates are 127-41 against current Northeast Conference programs.

Jo Jo Cooper, the NEC Player of the Week, led Wagner (7-3) with 15 points and Nigel Jackson tossed in 12.

Seton Hall maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half and shot 50 percent (9 of 18) from long range.

A layup from Powell gave the Pirates a 68-50 cushion, their largest lead to that point.

A 9-2 Wagner run brought the Seahawks to within 54-45 three minutes into the second half. Jackson scored five of those points.

The Pirates shot 54.5 percent in the first half, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. Carrington deposited 14 points and Delgado scored 10 points to help the Pirates to a 48-34 halftime advantage.

”The big thing for him (Carrington) was I wanted him to be a leader the last few days,“ Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. ”I thought he came to practice very aggressive and very focused and that rubbed off on everybody.

”I thought his mindset led him to this game. The tough thing about Saturday (against Rutgers) was he (Khadeen) took good shots. He missed a floater late, a pull-up jumper he usually makes and a wide-open three he usually makes. Tonight he came out with a purpose.

“I thought Carrington was struggling offensively this season. The type of player he is, I knew tonight he was going to come out and be aggressive.”

Wagner was 3 of 14 from long distance in the half. Blake Francis, its best long-range shooter who entered shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc, was 1 of 7 for the game.

“They (Wagner) had 10 threes in the last four out of five games,” Willard noted. “That was a big point of ours, try to chase them off the line and get them to shoot twos. I thought Myles Powell did a good job early in the game shadowing him (Francis) and letting him know he’s not getting any easy shots.”

The Seahawks cut the deficit to 27-19 before getting outscored 11-6 for a 38-25 Seton Hall edge.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Carrington moved the Seton Hall lead to 22-10.

The Pirates connected on five of their first nine shots, grabbing a 14-4 lead with less than four minutes gone.

“I was a little disappointed in my guys on the defensive end,” Wagner coach Bashir Mason said. “I thought we could have done a much better job. We fought and battled for 40 minutes and we just need to get better from this one.”

Mason was also impressed by Delgado, who was a force in the low block.

“The kid is a professional rebounder,” he said. “We knew going into the game that we would struggle keeping him off the glass. We just wanted to make him work to get layups.”

NOTES: This was Wagner’s first appearance at the Prudential Center. ... Seton Hall plays its next four games at home. ... Wagner leads the NEC in assists, assists-to-turnover ratio and blocked shots. ... Seahawks’ assistant coach Donald Copeland played at Seton Hall from 2002 to 2006.