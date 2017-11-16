Rodriguez, Delgado lead Seton Hall past Indiana

NEWARK, N.J. -- Desi Rodriguez poured in 23 points to lead No. 22 Seton Hall to an 84-68 win over Indiana on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center.

Seton Hall center Angel Delgado had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the 53rd career double-double of his career and the third this season. Khadeen Carrington added 17 points and five assists.

Devonte Green led Indiana (1-2) with 16 points, Robert Johnson scored 12 points and Aljami Durham and Justin Smith chipped in with 10 each. The Pirates (3-0) have not allowed an opponent to score 20 points in their first three games.

Indiana led for just 2:10 in the first half as Seton Hall rolled over its third straight opponent. The Pirates have won by an average of 16 points in their three games.

A 10-0 blitz, keyed by a 3-pointer from Carrington from the right corner, enabled Seton Hall to increase its lead to 43-34 with 16:46 to play. That was part of a monstrous 19-5 spurt that resulted in a 53-39 lead.

Indiana used a 12-2 burst to take its first lead at 30-29 on two free throws from Juwan Morgan with 2:15 remaining in the half, but two free throws from Rodriguez with 10 seconds left gave the Pirates a 31-30 halftime edge.

Seton Hall opened with a 14-4 run in the first seven minutes of the game, Rodriguez contributed six of those points.

NOTES: It’s only the third meeting between the two schools and first since Indiana prevailed 83-69 in 1998. The Hoosiers lead the series 2-1. The Pirates notched a win in the 1988 West Regional semifinal 78-65 in Denver. ... Seton Hall C Angel Delgado was a member of the Big East Honor Roll this week for posting his 51st and 52s career double-double in wins over Fairleigh Dickinson and Monmouth. ... This is the first of four games against nationally-ranked teams for Indiana. It plays No. 1 Duke on Nov. 29, travels to No. 18 Louisville on Dec. 9 and plays No. 13 Notre Dame on Dec. 16. ... There were 13 NBA scouts at the game.