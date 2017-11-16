No. 22 Seton Hall feeds Delgado, pulls away from Indiana

NEWARK, N.J. -- Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard is blessed with having arguably the best big man in the country in Angel Delgado.

But in the first half against Indiana on Wednesday night in the Gavitt Tip-Off, Delgado took just three shots as the 22nd-ranked Pirates clung to a one-point lead. That all changed in the second half as Delgado took over to lead Seton Hall (3-0) to an 84-68 win at the Prudential Center.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Delgado scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, grabbing seven of his 11 rebounds in that span for the 53rd double-double of his career and the third straight this season. He added four assists.

”We talked at halftime about making sure the big guy touched it,“ Willard said. ”They did a good job in the second half getting him the ball.

”They (Indiana) did a good job of pushing him away from the ball in the first half. The great thing about Angel is he’s got such a great motor, he can wear you down. The biggest difference in his game is he’s become an elite passer out of the post.

“He knows most nights he’s going to get a lot of touches, so he’s become unselfish and he understands he has some really good players around him.”

Desi Rodriguez led the Pirates with 23 points. Khadeen Carrington added 17 points and five assists.

Devonte Green led Indiana (1-2) with 16 points. Robert Johnson scored 12 points and Aljami Durham and Justin Smith chipped in with 10 each. The Pirates have not allowed an opposing player to score 20 points in their first three games.

Indiana led for just 2:10 in the first half as Seton Hall rolled over its third straight opponent. The Pirates have won by an average of 16 points in their three games.

A 10-0 blitz, keyed by a 3-pointer from Carrington from the right corner, enabled Seton Hall to increase its lead to 43-34 with 16:46 to play. That was part of a monstrous 19-5 spurt that resulted in a 53-39 lead with Delgado contributing two traditional three-point plays.

”They (Seton Hall) just overwhelmed us,“ Indiana first-year coach Archie Miller said. ”Especially in the second half I thought they just really played to their physical strengths.

“They’re going to be hard to deal with for a number of reasons. They have a lot of weapons and a physical approach.”

Indiana used a 12-2 burst to take its first lead at 30-29 on two free throws from Juwan Morgan with 2:15 remaining in the half, but two free throws from Rodriguez with 10 seconds left gave the Pirates a 31-30 halftime edge.

Seton Hall opened with a 14-4 run in the first seven minutes of the game; Rodriguez contributed six of those points.

NOTES: It was only the third meeting between the schools and first since Indiana prevailed 83-69 in 1998. The Hoosiers lead the series 2-1. The Pirates notched a win in the 1988 West Regional semifinal 78-65 in Denver. ... Seton Hall C Angel Delgado was a member of the Big East Honor Roll this week for posting his 51st and 52nd career double-double in wins over Fairleigh Dickinson and Monmouth. ... This is the first of four early games against nationally-ranked teams for Indiana. It plays No. 1 Duke on Nov. 29, travels to No. 18 Louisville on Dec. 9 and plays No. 13 Notre Dame on Dec. 16. ... There were 13 NBA scouts at the game.