Rhode Island upsets No. 20 Seton Hall

Jared Terrell scored a career-high 32 points and made the winning basket with five seconds to play to lead Rhode Island past No. 20 Seton Hall 75-74 on Thursday in an NIT Season Tip-Off semifinal at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Stanford Robinson finished with 15 points for the Rams (3-1)

With the Rams down one, Terrell dribbled down the clock before driving to his right and lofting a tough, running shot that kissed off the backboard and in for the winning bucket in a tight, back-and-forth tilt.

After Terrell’s shot, Seton Hall (4-1) elected not to call timeout and raced down the court in the finals seconds but couldn’t get a shot off and suffered its first defeat of the season.

Terrell hit four 3-pointers and went 10 of 10 at the foul line for Rhode Island, which advanced to face Virginia in the tournament championship game on Friday.

Sophomore guard Myles Powell finished with 21 points, and senior Angel Delgado finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for Seton Hall, which will face Vanderbilt in the third-place game on Friday.

Seton Hall (4-1) erased a nine-point deficit in the second half and took a 72-71 lead on two free throws from Khadeen Carrington with five minutes to play.

The Rams (3-1) grabbed the lead in the first half on a 3-pointer from Jeff Dowtin at the 12-minute mark. Robinson scored five points in the final minute of the half, and Rhode Island went into intermission with a 54-45 lead.