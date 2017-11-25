No. 20 Seton Hall handles Vanderbilt

Desi Rodriguez scored 27 points and No. 20 Seton Hall knocked off Vanderbilt 72-59 on Friday night in a NIT Season Tip-Off consolation game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Angel Delgado added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (5-1), who bounced back from a tough loss to Rhode Island on Thursday.

Senior forward Jeff Roberson had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Commodores (2-4), who have lost three in a row. No other Vanderbilt player finished in double figures.

The Commodores never found an offensive rhythm, shot 33.9 percent from the floor and went close to nine minutes without scoring, a drought that stretched from the end of the first half into the early minutes of the second half.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Commodores led 32-31 at halftime but didn’t score in the first six minutes of the second half as Seton Hall grabbed the lead.

Rodriguez scored back-to-back buckets to push the Pirates’ lead to 50-38 at the 10-minute mark of the second half.

Seton Hall maintained a double-digit lead down the stretch and pulled away from the cold-shooting Commodores in the final five minutes.

Myles Powell got free on a breakaway layup to put the Pirates in front 65-48 with 3:30 to play. Powell finished with 11 points.

Neither team shot well from beyond the 3-point arc, but Rodriguez and Delgado combined to give the Pirates the inside scoring that Vanderbilt lacked.

Seton Hall hosts Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Vanderbilt returns to action Tuesday against Radford.