Lewis guides Alabama past Stephen F. Austin

Kira Lewis Jr. racked up 17 points and eight assists, and Donta Hall added 12 points and 14 rebounds as visiting Alabama outlasted Stephen F. Austin 79-69 on Sunday at Johnson Coliseum in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The game was the first time that a Southeastern Conference team has been hosted by Stephen F. Austin.

Riley Norris added 14 points for the Crimson Tide (9-3) while Tevin Mack hit for 12 for Alabama, winners of three in a row and six of its past seven games. The Crimson Tide have beaten Arizona, Penn State and Wichita State this season.

Shannon Bogues led all scorers with 21 points, with Kevon Harris adding 18, John Comeaux hitting for 13 and Karl Nicholas tallying 11 for the Lumberjacks (7-5), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Crimson Tide led by seven at the half and by just 68-65 after a jumper by Stephen F. Austin’s Harris with 5:31 to play. But Alabama turned it on over the ensuing four minutes, stretching its advantage to 77-67 on a pair of free throws by Lewis four minutes later and cruised to the win.

Stephen F. Austin led 21-19 after a 3-pointer by Bogues with 6:33 to play in the first half. But Alabama fashioned a 14-4 run capped by a 3-pointer by Norris to grab a 33-25 advantage with 3:50 remaining in the half.

The Crimson Tide eventually led by as many as 11 points before settling for a 41-34 lead at halftime behind eight points apiece by Hall, Mack and Norris.

Bogues led all scorers in the half with 17 points, matching the rest of the Lumberjacks’ offensive output over the first 20 minutes of play.

Stephen F. Austin returns to the floor on Wednesday when it hosts Southeastern Louisiana to open Southland Conference play. The Crimson Tide head home to host Kentucky on Saturday in both teams’ SEC opener.

—Field Level Media