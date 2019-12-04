Arizona State hands San Francisco second straight setback

Romello White had his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Remy Martin had 14 points and five assists as the Arizona State Sun Devils pulled away late for a 71-67 victory over the host San Francisco Dons on Tuesday.

Taeshon Cherry had 10 points and freshman Jalen Graham had nine for the Sun Devils (5-2), who have won five of six after breaking a tie in the final three minutes when the Dons went cold from the field.

Jamaree Bouyea had 17 points, reserve Khalil Shabazz had 15 points and three 3-pointers and freshman Josh Kunen had season highs with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons, who have lost two in a row after a 7-0 start.

San Francisco missed its last eight field-goal attempts and did not have a field goal in the last 3:30 in a game that featured 18 lead changes and 10 ties. Neither team led by more than four points in the second half.

Cherry made two free throws to break a tie at 64 with 3:12 remaining and Martin made two free throws with 2:26 left for a 68-64 lead. Bouyea made two free throws to close the deficit to two with 1:49 remaining before White hit a jumper to make it 70-66.

Jimbo Lull made the first two free throws with 20 seconds left to trim the deficit to 70-67 but the Dons could not convert after an Arizona Start turnover and Khalid Thomas made the second of two free throws with 5.9 seconds left.

Arizona State shot 41.9 percent but made five of 12 3-pointers. The Dons, who were third in NCAA Division I with an 87.1 scoring average, shot 36.4 percent. They made 8-of-28 3-point attempts, three fewer makes than their season average.

Martin, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, also had six rebounds. He scored 54 of the Sun Devils’ 112 points in their previous two games, a loss to Virginia and a victory at Princeton.

The teams were scheduled to play last November, but the game was cancelled because of poor air quality conditions caused by wildfires in the region.

