San Francisco beats Cal for second year in row

Jamaree Bouyea and Jimbo Lull each converted a three-point play in the first two minutes of the second half Wednesday night as the University of San Francisco pulled away from visiting California for a 76-64 nonconference men’s basketball victory.

The win was the second straight for the Dons (8-2) over their cross-bay rival in the past two seasons after the clubs hadn’t met in 10 years.

USF, which had lost at home to Arizona State 71-67 one night earlier, blitzed the Golden Bears early en route to a 25-10 lead with 8:40 remaining in the first half. Remu Raitanen had two of USF’s five 3-pointers in the run.

Cal (5-3) managed to rally within 34-32 by halftime, with Matt Bradley (seven) and Kareem South (six) combining for 13 points in a 22-9 burst.

But coming out of the break, the Dons made the next move, and it proved to be the decisive one.

After the three-point plays by Bouyea and Lull reopened an eight-point advantage, USF went on to lead by as many as 12 on four separate occasions before Raitanan busted the game open with a pair of late 3-pointers that pushed the visitors behind 74-58 with just 2:47 left.

Hitting seven of his 10 shots, Lull finished with 20 points and a game-high eight rebounds for USF, which had lost two in a row after a 7-0 start.

Raitanen bombed in four 3-pointers to account for a majority of his 15 points for the Dons, while Bouyea and Charles Minlend added 10 apiece.

USF shot 12-for-29 on 3-pointers, outscoring Cal 36-12 from beyond the arc. The Golden Bears hit just four of their 14 3-point attempts.

South matched Lull’s 20-point total, while accounting for three of the visitors’ four 3-pointers.

Bradley chipped in with 11 points off the bench for the Golden Bears, who have lost three of four after a 4-0 start, while Paris Austin had six rebounds, three steals and two assists to complement four points.

—Field Level Media