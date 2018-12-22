Dons earn first win against Stanford since 1995

Jimbo Lull recorded an 11-point, 15-rebound double-double as the University of San Francisco beat visiting Stanford 74-65 on Saturday afternoon for its first men’s college basketball non-league victory over the Cardinal since 1995.

Charles Minlend had 19 points, Frankie Ferrari 17 and Matthew McCarthy 10 for the Dons (12-1), whose only loss this season came on a neutral court against Buffalo.

Daejon Davis matched Minlend’s game-high point total with 19 for the Cardinal (6-5), which had won four straight over USF and was playing on the Dons’ home floor for the first time since 1987.

After a sluggish start during which Stanford took a 6-0 lead in the first three minutes, USF gradually pulled away from the Cardinal en route to a 30-19 halftime lead.

Ferrari’s 3-pointer with 13:39 to play put the Dons up 46-29, before Stanford scratched back to make a game of it late.

The Dons led 62-52 with less than 2 minutes remaining before Bryce Wills hit a pair of 3-pointers and Davis added a third, helping Stanford get as close as three on two occasions.

But Minlend converted a key three-point play with 49 seconds left and Ferrari was able to create a cushion with five late free throws.

Ferrari finished with five assists for the Dons, who shot 37.9 percent en route to their fifth straight win.

Oscar da Silva had 12 points, KZ Okpala scored 11 to go with nine rebounds and Wills 10 points for the Cardinal, which had a two-game winning streak snapped while being limited to 34.4-percent shooting.

The Dons visit UC Santa Barbara next Saturday in another nonconference game. The Cardinal return home to play Long Beach State, also next Saturday.

—Field Level Media

—Field Level Media