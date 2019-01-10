Powell's 31 points lift Seton Hall past Butler

Myles Powell scored 31 points, including two game-clinching free throws with three seconds remaining, as Seton Hall outlasted Butler 76-75 on Wednesday in Big East play in Newark, N.J.

A pair of free throws by the Pirates’ Michael Nzei with 2:43 remaining provided Seton Hall with a 67-63 lead. Butler’s Aaron Thompson was fouled in the open court after a steal and answered with two from the charity stripe 43 seconds later to cut the margin to two.

Powell and the Bulldogs’ Joey Brunk then traded free throws that kept the difference at two. A free throw by Sandro Mamukelashvili and two more from Quincy McKnight pushed the Seton Hall lead to 72-67 before Butler’s Henry Baddley canned a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to cut the deficit back to just two points, again.

Mamukelashvili then got loose for a final layup after the Pirates broke the Butler press for a 74-70 edge with 14 seconds left. After a Kamar Baldwin jumper for the Bulldogs, Powell calmly sank two more free throws to clinch the win for Seton Hall (12-4, 3-1 Big East).

Baldwin added a 3-pointer in the last second.

McKnight scored 10 points and was the only Seton Hall player other than Powell to finish in double figures.

Baldwin scored 23 points to lead Butler (10-6, 1-2). Brunk added a career-high 20 points, all but four of them in the second half, and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Pirates led 34-25 at halftime behind 13 points from Powell and by outshooting Butler 48 percent to 31.4 percent over the first 20 minutes.

Baldwin paced the Bulldogs with 10 first-half points, one point more than Butler’s other four starters combined. The Bulldogs missed all seven of their 3-point attempts before the break.

Baldwin’s basket at the 14:38 mark of the second half pulled Butler to within 38-35, but Seton Hall rebuilt the lead to nine points on a Jaren Rhoden free throw 2 1/2 minutes later.

Seton Hall returns to the floor on Saturday at No. 21 Marquette. Next up for Butler is another Big East road test, at Xavier on Sunday.

—Field Level Media