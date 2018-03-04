Seton Hall tops Butler to set up tourney rematch

Seniors Angel Delgado and Khadeen Carrington combined for 46 points Saturday night as Seton Hall set up an immediate rematch with Butler by beating the Bulldogs 77-70 in each team’s Big East Conference regular-season finale at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Carrington led the Pirates (21-10, 10-8) with 25 points, including a dagger 3-pointer from the top of the key with 59.8 seconds left that gave them a 69-59 lead. Delgado added 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Myles Powell tallied 13 points.

Seton Hall shot a sizzling 69.6 percent from the field in the second half, enabling it to grab the No. 3 seed for next week’s conference tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Its first game is Thursday against sixth-seeded Butler.

Kelan Martin pumped in a game-high 35 points for the Bulldogs (19-12, 9-9), hitting six 3-pointers along the way. Tyler Wideman added 10, thanks in part of 8-of-8 free throw shooting, but their teammates didn’t offer enough help.

Butler canned just 40 percent of its field goal attempts, the difference in a game where Seton Hall had a slim rebounding edge, 33-32 and combined for just 18 assists.

Thanks to their hot shooting after halftime, the Pirates finished the evening at 50 percent from the floor.

Seton Hall took the lead for good with 13:15 left when Myles Cale made a layup for a 41-39 edge. The Pirates iced it by making eight straight free throws in the last 45 seconds.

Seton Hall controlled most of the first half, establishing an 11-4 lead less than five minutes into the game when Carrington stroked a 3-pointer. Butler rallied, using a 9-2 spurt to even the score at 13 on Martin’s jumper with 11:59 on the clock.

After Delgado hit a jumper to put the Pirates ahead 21-16 with 9:26 remaining in the half, they went scoreless for a span of 5:12. The Bulldogs took their first lead of the game with 4:44 left when Wideman converted two free throws to make it 22-21.

But Seton Hall finished the half strong, lugging a 31-27 lead to the locker room thanks to a foul shot by Carrington with 12 seconds remaining.

