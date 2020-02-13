No. 23 Creighton rides balances attack to win at No. 10 Seton Hall

Four Creighton players scored 18 points apiece as the 23rd-ranked Bluejays used a late run to take control and earn an 87-82 Big East Conference victory over No. 10 Seton Hall on Wednesday in Newark, N.J.

Feb 12, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) drives to the basket as Seton Hall Pirates guard Quincy McKnight (0) defends during the first half at Prudential Center.

Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Ty-Shon Alexander were the scoring leaders as the Bluejays (19-6, 8-4 Big East) earned their second road victory over a top 10 team in their past four games. Creighton also won Feb. 1 at Villanova when the Wildcats were ranked No. 8 in the country.

Quincy McKnight scored 20 points while Romaro Gill and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 13 each as the Pirates (18-6, 10-2) lost at home for just the third time in 12 games this season.

Seton Hall leading scorer Myles Powell had 12 points after missing his first seven shots from the field. Powell, who entered averaging 21.9 points per game, didn’t make his first field goal until 17:16 remained in the game. He finished 3 of 16 overall and 1 of 11 from 3-point range. He didn’t make his 3-pointer until 1.4 seconds remained in the game.

Creighton used a 9-0 run to turn a four-point deficit into a 71-66 lead with 5:38 remaining. Mahoney scored five points in the run, which Zegarowski capped with a layup.

Seton Hall pulled within 75-74 with 1:18 remaining on a layup from Gill, but Mahoney answered with a 3-pointer for a 78-74 advantage with 1:07 on the clock. Seton Hall never got closer than two points the rest of the way.

Creighton led by as many as eight points in the first half and took a 41-39 lead into the break after a mid-range jumper from Zegarowski at the halftime buzzer.

The Bluejays shot 44.4 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes while Seton Hall shot 34.4 percent as Powell went 0 of 5 from the field.

Creighton finished at 46 percent from the field in the game. Seton Hall shot 42 percent.

The Pirates’ only other defeat in Big East play came Feb. 1 at home against Xavier. Seton Hall entered with 12 victories in its previous 13 games.

Wednesday’s game was the first of two between the Bluejays and Pirates this season. The second will take place March 7 at Creighton on the final day of the regular season for both teams.

