Seton Hall beats DePaul to end four-game skid

Sparked by vintage performances from seniors Desi Rodriguez and Angel Delgado, Seton Hall snapped a four-game losing streak with an 82-77 Big East win over DePaul on Sunday afternoon at Prudential Center.

Rodriguez poured in a career-high 33 points for the Pirates (18-9, 7-7 Big East) while Delgado wrapped up his 68th career double-double by halftime and finished with 16 points and 19 rebounds. Senior guard Khadeen Carrington scored 11 points to move into the top 10 of Seton Hall’s all-time scoring list. He owns 1,680 points for his career.

Senior center Marin Maric shrugged off early foul trouble to finish with 23 points and eight rebounds for DePaul (10-16, 3-11). Senior forward Tre‘Darius McCallum scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half while junior forward Max Strus provided 14 points and eight rebounds before fouling in the final minute.

Seton Hall built a 38-26 lead on a pair of free throws by sophomore guard Myles Powell with 3:16 left in the first half, but DePaul closed the on a 10-0 run capped by McCallum’s 3-pointer in the waning seconds.

The Blue Demons came all the way back on Maric’s layup to open the second half, but that inspired the Pirates to go on a 6-0 spree and DePaul never caught up again.

Delgado’s pair of free throws stretched the lead to 60-51 with 8:55 left. Maric responded with DePaul’s next seven points - showcasing his recently unleashed 3-point range - to pull the Blue Demons within 62-58.

As DePaul kept pushing down the stretch, Rodriguez kept delivering big shots. Three times, he answered a Blue Demons score with a jumper of his own to keep the Pirates at least two possessions ahead.

Seton Hall owned a 77-69 lead with 1:17 to play, but DePaul reeled off an 8-2 run as Strus’ 3-pointer with 28 seconds left cut the Pirates’ lead to two points at 79-77 for the first time since the early stages of the second half.

DePaul trailed 80-77 and owned possession for the last shot, but junior guard Eli Cain’s layup didn’t fall and he fouled Rodriguez after the miss. Rodriguez sank both free throws with nine seconds left to clinch the win.

-- Field Level Media