No. 10 Seton Hall outlasts DePaul for 10th straight win

Myles Powell scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half and No. 10 Seton Hall overcame a nine-point deficit to win its 10th in a row, 64-57 over visiting DePaul in Big East play on Wednesday night at Newark, N.J.

Jan 29, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward Paul Reed (4) shoots the ball as Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) and center Romaro Gill (35) defend during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Powell scored nine straight points to lift the Pirates (16-4, 8-0 in Big East) from a 51-49 hole to give them a 58-51 lead with 4:25 left in the game. Powell, who moved into fourth on Seton Hall’s career scoring list, shot 2 of 10 in the first half and finished 7 of 21 for Seton Hall, which has won 10 straight for the first time since 1992-93.

Charlie Moore scored 14 and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 10 for DePaul (13-8, 1-7 in Big East), which has lost three straight, but didn’t always play like a team that’s last in the conference. The Blue Demons held Seton Hall to 38.6 percent shooting and 6 of 27 from 3-point range but committed 20 turnovers and shot 33.3 percent overall.

The Pirates prevailed despite shooting 14 of 29 from the free-throw line and committing 20 turnovers of their own.

Up one at halftime and leading 31-30 early in the second half, DePaul used an 8-0 run to go up 39-30 with 16:07 to play. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Coleman-Lands and Moore gave the Blue Demons that nine-point edge, and another at 41-32.

Seton Hall got within 41-40 thanks to its own 8-0 run, but four straight points from reserve Darious Hall pushed DePaul’s lead to five before the hosts began to rally.

Seton Hall used an 8-0 run to lead 17-6 with roughly 11 minutes left in the first half, but scored 11 points the rest of the way and trailed 29-28 at the break.

DePaul missed 11 of its first 13 shots, but chiseled into the deficit by going 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and forcing eight turnovers in the first half.

Moore’s layup with just over 30 seconds left in the first half gave DePaul its first lead since 2-0, at 28-26.

—Field Level Media