No. 13 Seton Hall takes control to beat Georgetown

Guards Desi Rodriguez and Myles Powell scored 19 points apiece as No. 13 Seton Hall took control late in the first half and posted a 74-61 victory over Georgetown on Saturday afternoon at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Rodriguez scored 15 of his points in the first half when Seton Hall (15-3, 4-1 Big East) rallied from an early 10-point deficit. After being held to 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting in Tuesday’s 20-point loss at Marquette, Rodriguez made 7 of 11 shots, including all three 3-point attempts.

Powell scored 13 of his points in the opening 20 minutes and finished two shy of his season high. He made 7 of 16 shots, though he misfired on six of seven 3-point attempts.

Center Angel Delgado posted his 64th career double-double and 13th this season. He finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as Seton Hall shot 45.9 percent (28 of 61) .

Marcus Derrickson led Georgetown (12-5, 2-4) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kaleb Johnson scored 14 points while Jahvon Blair and Jessie Govan added 11 points apiece as the Hoyas shot 36.4 percent (24 of 66) and were outscored 63-40 over the final 33-plus minutes.

Govan, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer Tuesday against St. John‘s, battled foul trouble and made 5 of 16 shots.

Georgetown held a 21-11 lead with 13:19 remaining on a basket by Blair but a 3-pointer by Rodriguez a little over six minutes later gave Seton Hall its first lead at 27-26. The Pirates made 11 of their final 14 shots and closed the half with a 13-0 run for a 44-31 lead.

The Pirates went about five minutes without scoring and missed 12 straight to shots, allowing Georgetown to get within 60-52 on a basket by Trey Dickerson with just under eight minutes left. Delgado’s layup with 6:39 remaining ended the drought and recorded his latest double-double by rebounding a missed free throw 21 seconds later.

