Seton Hall squanders lead, loses to Louisville

VJ King hit the tiebreaking layup with 3:39 remaining and visiting Louisville made enough plays on both ends to secure a 70-65 win over Seton Hall on Saturday.

King scored only four points, but his basket capped an 18-7 run that gave Louisville its first lead — 61-59 — since the opening minutes of the second half. The Cardinals (5-2) had faced a nine-point deficit nearly 10 minutes earlier.

Dwayne Sutton was Louisville’s lone double-figure scorer with 12 points but the 10 Cardinals players who saw time each scored. Jordan Nwora, Darius Perry and reserve Ryan McMahon added nine apiece as the Cardinals followed up Tuesday’s win over No. 9 Michigan State by outscoring Seton Hall 28-12 down the stretch.

Myles Powell led all scorers with 23 points after appearing to injure his eye in warmups. He recorded his fourth 20-point game of the season but was 6-of-19 shooting and missed 10 of 12 3-point attempts, including a potential game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left.

The Pirates held a 52-43 lead on a layup by Powell with 13:52 remaining but scored two baskets over the next 11-plus minutes until Powell hit a 3-pointer with 2:02 remaining to make it 63-62. After Powell scored his last points, McMahon hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock wound down with 36 seconds left.

After hitting his third 3-pointer of the second half, McMahon lost the ball to Anthony Nelson, who converted the layup with 22 seconds left to make it 66-65. Louisville then hit four foul shots in the waning seconds, sandwiched around a missed 3-pointer by Powell.

Michael Nzei added 12 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili contributed 10 for Seton Hall (4-3), which shot 40 percent overall and 33 percent after halftime and saw a three-game winning streak stopped.

Seton Hall raced out to a 15-5 lead in the opening 6:03 on a dunk by Nzei. Louisville was within 21-20 on a 3-pointer by Sutton with 9:23 left and forged a 28-28 tie on a dunk by Steven Enoch with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Cardinals tied it again at 32 on a layup by Sutton with 3:01 left and took a 36-34 lead on a layup by Sutton with 47 seconds left. The Cardinals took the lead into halftime when Akoy Agau blocked Nelson’s jumper with one second left.

—Field Level Media