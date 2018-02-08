Marquette beats Seton Hall to snap 4-game skid

Markus Howard scored 32 points as Marquette snapped a four-game losing streak with an 88-85 victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

After going 4 of 15 in Saturday’s two-point loss to Providence, Howard shot 9 of 13 and made all 10 free-throw attempts while contributing seven rebounds. The sophomore guard posted his sixth game with at least 30 points as Marquette (14-10, 5-7 Big East) shot 48 percent and made 12 of 19 3-pointers.

Howard’s last basket was a 3-pointer that gave Marquette a 76-69 lead with 4:02 remaining, but Seton Hall was within 78-74 on a 3-pointer by Myles Powell with 1:47 left. After taking a six-point lead on a reverse layup by Sacar Anim, the Golden Eagles sweated out the ending.

Desi Rodriguez hit three free throws with nine seconds left to cut the deficit to 84-82 but Matt Heldt hit two free throws with eight seconds left. After Rodriguez missed a 3-pointer, Howard grabbed the rebound and knocked down two free throws with one second left for an 88-82 lead and the game ended moments after Powell’s meaningless 3-pointer accounted for the final margin.

Sam Hauser added 16 points while Rowsey and Anim contributed 15 apiece. All of Marquette’s points came from its starting lineup and its four guards totaled 78 points on 24 of 49 from the field.

Rodriguez led Seton Hall (17-7, 6-5) with 21 points while Powell added 18. Khadeen Carrington contributed 15 before fouling out but Angel Delgado was unable to get another double-double, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Pirates shot 42.9 percent and were a woeful 60.6 percent (20 of 33) from the foul line.

The Golden Eagles scored 11 straight points in a span of 93 seconds and held a 40-31 lead on a 3-pointer by Rowsey with 4:16 left and two free throws by Howard with 3:39 to go. Seton Hall closed the half on a 10-2 run and Marquette settled for a 42-41 halftime lead when Jordan Walker missed an open 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Seton Hall was within 45-43 on a basket by Delgado 50 seconds into the second half but Marquette took a 58-49 lead on a 3-pointer by Howard with 14:38 left. After a 3-pointer by Ismael Sanogo made it 58-52, Marquette used an 8-4 spurt to get a 66-56 lead on a tip-in by Heldt with 9:34 left.

--Field Level Media