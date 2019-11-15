No. 3 Michigan State rallies past No. 12 Seton Hall

EditorsNote: 8th graf, take out Kithier reference; 9th graf clarified

Nov 14, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) shoots the ball over Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Senior guard Cassius Winston scored 21 points, freshman forward Malik Hall had 17, and No. 3 Michigan State edged No. 12 Seton Hall 76-73 on Thursday at Newark, N.J.

Hall, who didn’t score in the Spartans’ first two games, made all seven of his field-goal attempts and scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute.

Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell, who was questionable to play due to an ankle sprain, poured in 37 points. Junior guard Myles Cale added 12 points for the Pirates (2-1).

Michigan State (2-1) shot 41.5 percent from the field while Seton Hall made 43.3 percent of its attempts.

Winston picked up his second foul with more than eight minutes remaining in the opening half. Michigan State was up by three at the time and maintained the lead, heading to the locker room with a 30-27 advantage.

Both teams experienced cold shooting in the first half, with the Spartans making 31.3 percent of their attempts and the Pirates connecting at a 32.1 percent rate. Powell was the only player in double figures with 13 points.

A 9-2 Seton Hall spurt early in the second half gave the Pirates a 36-34 lead. Cale made two 3-pointers during that span.

Michigan State soon responded with a 9-2 run of its own to gain a 45-40 lead.

Powell tied the game at 47-apiece with a 3-pointer, but Hall answered with one of his own for Michigan State.

The Pirates then drained two long balls, the second by Powell, to gain a 53-50 advantage.

The Spartans regained the lead with just under nine minutes left on a Winston 3-pointer, and another deep shot by Hall with 6:06 left made it 63-58.

Seton Hall regained the lead with 3:30 remaining on a Powell 3-pointer from the top of the key.

He made another while getting knocked down 50 seconds later, and the Pirates were up 71-66.

Spartans freshman Rocket Watts hit a trey, and Winston made another with 1:02 left to put his team up by one.

Powell made two free throws with 43 seconds left for a 72-72 Seton Hall lead.

Hall’s layup with 26 seconds left put Michigan State back on top.

The Pirates failed to score during their ensuing possession, but Winston missed the front end of a one-on-one.

Slideshow (22 Images)

Powell turned the ball over driving to the basket, and Winston then made two free throws.

Powell missed a desperation 3-point try at the buzzer.

—Field Level Media