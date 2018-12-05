Seton Hall tops UNH for Willard's 200th win

Quincy McKnight led five Seton Hall players in double figures, tying a season high with 18 points, and the Pirates pulled away in the second half for a 77-57 victory over New Hampshire on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.

McKnight, a junior transfer from Sacred Heart, equaled the total he scored on Nov. 25 against Miami. He made 5 of 11 shots Tuesday as Seton Hall (5-3) recorded the 1,500th win in school history.

Myles Cale set a career high with 14 points for the Pirates. Sandro Mamukelsahvilli recorded his first career double-double, amassing a career-high 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pirates rebounded from scoring 11 points in the final 13-plus minutes Saturday in a 70-65 loss to Louisville. They gave coach Kevin Willard his 200th career win before taking on No. 9 Kentucky this Saturday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Michael Nzei added 11 points and Myles Powell contributed 10 on a night when he shot 3 of 9 from the floor.

New Hampshire (2-7) dropped to 0-7 against Division I opponents and also lost its sixth straight game, all but one by double digits. The Wildcats shot 37.5 percent from the floor.

Chris Lester was the lone player to reach double figures for New Hampshire, producing 12 points. Leading scorer Jordan Reed was held to six points on 2-of-8 shooting while third-leading scorer Elijah Jordan shot 2 of 11 and scored seven points.

The Wildcats also played without second-leading scorer Josh Hopkins, who missed his third consecutive game with a foot injury.

Despite shooting 38.5 percent (10 of 26) before the break, Seton Hall held a 31-19 lead at halftime.

New Hampshire scored nine of the first 13 points in the second half and a 7-0 run brought the Wildcats within 35-28 on a 3-pointer by David Hall with 15:38 left. Nearly six minutes later, the Pirates took a 52-35 lead on two free throws by Jared Rhoden, but consecutive 3-pointers by Reed and Lester made it 52-41 with 9:07 left.

Seton Hall finally put the game away by scoring eight straight points to take a 63-43 lead on a layup by Nzei with 4:44 remaining.

