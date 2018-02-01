Seton Hall rolls past Providence, 73-57

Khadeen Carrington had 23 points and Desi Rodriguez added 16 to lead Seton Hall to a 73-57 win over visiting Providence on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Alpha Diallo had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Friars (14-8, 5-4 Big East), who’ve lost two straight after winning four in a row.

The Pirates led by 20 early in the second half before Providence cut the lead to 12. Seton Hall stretched the lead back up to 20 and cruised down the stretch behind a standout performance from its starters.

All but one of Seton Hall’s starters scored in double figures (Ismael Sonogo had eight points), and the Pirates (17-5, 6-3) held two of the Friars’ starting guards -- Kyron Cartwright and Jalen Lindsey -- scoreless on a combined 0-of-13 shooting.

Angel Delgado added 13 points and 14 rebounds and Myles Powell had 11 points for the Pirates, who shot 49 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle, 38-31. Seton Hall survived 13 turnovers in the win, and it forced just eight.

Seton Hall won for the second straight game, both by 16 points, after defeating DePaul, 86-70, on Sunday.

Rodney Bullock added 10 points for the Friars, who shot just 2-for-17 from 3-point range. Providence also made only 11 of 19 free throws.

Carrington had 14 of his points in the first half as the Pirates built a big lead, using a 16-0 run to take control midway through the half.

Seton Hall dominated the first half, shooting 47 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range, while holding Providence to 33 percent shooting and 1-for-8 3-point shooting. The Pirates also won the battle of the boards in the first half, 23-17.

The Pirates face a tough test Sunday, traveling to play top-ranked Villanova in a noon ET showdown. Providence next plays against Marquette on Saturday.

