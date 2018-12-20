Seton Hall tops Sacred Heart for fourth straight win

There wasn’t a letdown for Seton Hall following a pair of emotional victories.

Sophomore Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 23 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field to lead Seton Hall to a 90-76 win over visiting Sacred Heart on Wednesday in a nonconference matchup in Newark, N.J.

The Pirates extended their winning streak to four games and continued the momentum built from wins in back-to-back games over Kentucky and in-state rival Rutgers.

Seton Hall wasted little time breaking out to a big lead, jumping out to an 18-4 lead in the first 6:28 of the game.

Sacred Heart managed to pull within single digits with 7:26 left in the first half when it cut the Seton Hall lead to 29-20, but the Pirates got hot in the final 7:02 of the half, scoring 25 points in that span to take a 54-37 lead at halftime.

The second half provided little drama as Seton Hall (8-3) steadily kept building its lead. The Pirates used a 9-3 spurt to take a 79-57 lead with 8:03 remaining and never looked back from there.

Sacred Heart couldn’t pull closer than 15 points until the final minute of the game in losing for the third time in four games.

The 90 points scored by the Pirates was the most they have scored in a game this season, topping the 89 they scored in their season opener against Wagner.

Seton Hall shot 47.9 percent from the field (35 of 73) and collected 23 assists.

Mamukelashvili, who was 4 of 5 from 3-point range, also had eight rebounds for the Pirates.

Junior Myles Powell scored 15 points to flank Mamukelashvili for Seton Hall.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Sacred Heart (4-7), which saw five players score in double figures.

Senior guard Sean Hoehn and freshman Aaron Clarke each scored 17 points, sophomore E.J. Anosike had 13 points, freshman Cameron Parker scored 12 points and junior Jare’l Spellman added 10 points for Sacred Heart.

Hoehn reached the 1,000 career-point mark in the game.

