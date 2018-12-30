Seton Hall 3-pointer ends St. John’s perfect season

Shavar Reynolds hit a 3-point jumper at the buzzer off an assist from Sandro Mamukelashvili and the host Seton Hall Pirates ended the St. John’s Red Storm’s unbeaten streak with a 76-74 win on Saturday night in Newark, N.J.

Mustapha Heron had 19 points but missed the front end of a crucial one-and-one in the last minute for the Red Storm, who fell to 12-1 on the season.

The game was not without its controversy: Seton Hall only had the ball on the last possession after the referees blew the whistle inadvertently on a dead ball that would’ve gone to St. John’s.

Myles Powell had 15 points and three players — Quincy McKnight, Michael Nzei and Mamukelashvili — had 14 points for the Pirates, who improved to 10-3 on the year.

In a matchup of Powell and St. John’s’ Shamorie Ponds, it was Reynolds who saved the day — and made up for a terrible shooting night for the Pirates from deep. Reynolds’ game-winning trey was just the team’s fourth of the night as it missed 14 attempts from 3-point range.

Ponds was held to 2-for-13 shooting and managed just eight points for St. John’s, which shot just 43 percent from the field and lost the battle of the boards 46-29.

Marvin Clark II and Justin Simon each added 16 points for the Red Storm, who looked like they would survive a late run and a dominant rebounding advantage by the Pirates to remain undefeated.

Seton Hall went on a 10-0 run late in the game to tie the score at 69 but Clark stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer on an assist from Simon, and the Red Storm led 72-69.

St. John’s built a 45-36 halftime lead as Heron had 15 points and Simon 11. The Red Storm shot 53 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep in the first 20 minutes to build the lead.

Nzei had nine points in the first half to lead Seton Hall, which shot 45 percent from the field but just 20 percent from deep.

