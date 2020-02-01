Jones powers Xavier to upset of No. 10 Seton Hall

Tyrique Jones dominated No. 10 Seton Hall inside with 19 points and 18 rebounds as Xavier posted a resume-building 74-62 Big East Conference upset Saturday in Newark, N.J.

Feb 1, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Naji Marshall (13) battles for the ball against Seton Hall Pirates center Romaro Gill (35) and guard Anthony Nelson (2) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Naji Marshall added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Musketeers (14-8, 3-6 Big East), while KyKy Tandy came off the bench to score 14 points. Xavier shot 54.5 percent from the field and dominated the glass with a 51-22 rebounding edge.

Quincy McKnight paced the Pirates (16-5, 8-1) with 15 points before leaving the game with 5:38 left after appearing to injure his back following a hard fall. Jared Rhoden scored 13 and Sandro Mamukelashvili came off the bench to add 10 points.

Big East Player of the Year candidate Myles Powell struggled to find the range for Seton Hall, going just 3 of 14 from the field and tallying only nine points. Powell entered the game averaging 22.1 points per game.

The Pirates pulled within 60-53 with 6:59 left when Mamukelashvili hit a transition layup while being fouled. But he missed the free throw and the Musketeers responded with seven straight points, with Tandy’s 3-pointer making it 67-53 with 4:29 remaining.

Seton Hall had a 10-game winning streak snapped, losing for the first time since Dec. 14 at Rutgers.

After Myles Cale started the scoring for Seton Hall with a jumper, Xavier made a run that would color the rest of the game. Beginning with Marshall’s 3-pointer, the Musketeers ripped off 18 consecutive points to quiet the Prudential Center crowd.

Xavier didn’t stop there, either. Locking down the Pirates on the defensive end while consistently dissecting their defense for quality shots, the Musketeers expanded their lead to a shocking 30-6 on Quentin Goodin’s layup with 7:44 left in the half.

Seton Hall did get things together for the half’s remainder, going on a 17-5 spurt to give itself some momentum going into the break. Rhoden’s jumper with 34 seconds remaining made it a 35-23 game at intermission.

The differences were easy to spot. Xavier shot 51.7 percent to the Pirates’ 24.3 percent in the first half, and also owned a whopping 30-9 advantage on the boards.

—Field Level Media